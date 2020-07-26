Jonas Umholtz

UMHOLTZ, Jonas J. "Joe" 93, of Spring Hill, FL, died July 9. Born in Colombia, South America, he lived for many years in Washington, DC, where he was a motorcycle sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Dept. He retired to Dunedin, where he was Solid Waste Director. Joe served in the Navy during WWII and played minor league baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Joe is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn; four children: Dale, of Waldorf, MD, Ronald (Deborah), of Brooksville, FL, Robert, of Spring Hill, Valerie A. Moore (Scott), of Floral City, FL; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchild-ren; and his sister, Hilma McFarland. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Services are at St. Anthony the Abbot Catholic Church, Brooksville, Aug. 6. Curlew Hills Memory Garden. Curlew Hills F.H.