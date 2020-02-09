Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church
Tarpon Springs, FL
View Map
Jonathan Evans Obituary
EVANS, Jonathan David "Jonny" 43 years, of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed from the loving arms of his parents to the loving embrace of his eternal father in heaven on Jan. 24, 2020. Jonny was graced with an infectious joy for life and positive attitude; a life force and a magnet drawing a multitude of friends into the vortex of his light and laughter. A graduate of East Lake High Sschool, his creative talent earned an AA degree in Art from St. Petersburg College. A Sales Manager for Tampa HomeTeam Pest Defense for 20 years. Worldwide travel experiences enhanced his fulfilling life. The outpouring of love and support during his cancer journey was heartwarming particularly during his short stay at Suncoast Hospice. Survived by his parents, Lee and Mary Ann Evans; brother, Jamie; uncles and aunts, Roy DeFranco (Debra), Martin DeFranco (Carolyn), Thomas DeFranco (Linda), Michael DeFranco (Mary), David Evans (Donna); and several cousins. Funeral Mass, Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 am at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, Tarpon Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Suncoast Hospice, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, or any other . Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
