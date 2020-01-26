Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan JABERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JABERG, Jonathan K. 73, left this life for the next surrounded by his family Jan. 15, 2020. His career was spent helping people as a Presbyterian minister, a social services director, and most recently as a Certified Behavioral Analyst at NeuroRestorative. "Jon" was a gifted teacher and an eloquent speaker. He had a curious and incisive mind and could converse on topics ranging from philosophy and theology to Star Trek, college football or chess. He loved his family, working for the Lord, and playing golf. Jon leaves behind his wife, Susan; four children, Wes, Wayne (Jodi), Peter (Liz) and Sara (Christian); and nine grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held Feb. 1, 2020, 11 am, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo. In lieu of flowers, Jon requested donations to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, 700 Light St., Baltimore, MD 21230.

