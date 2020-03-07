JACKSON, Jonathan R. 64, died March 1, 2020. He was the son of Rev. David and Martha Jackson and brother to Joy Marchione and Susan Mayer. He was born April 8, 1955, in Newport, RI. Jonathan graduated from Attleboro High School in 1972, and then attended Bryant University. Jonathan and his family moved to Florida in 1993, where he was the founder and president of Freedom America Retirement Services. He is survived by his former wife, Jennifer Selzer; their three children, Jeffrey Jackson and wife, Jessica of Valrico, FL, Christina Bensley and husband, Guy of Brandon, FL and Carley Jackson of Orlando, FL; loving grandfather of three grandchildren, Tristan and Kai Bensley and David Jackson. Visitation will be held 10-11 am, with funeral services at 11 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL 33810.

