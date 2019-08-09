THOLE, Jonni Bernhard 83, of Dade City FL, passed away peacefully July 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary for 61 years. Loving father to Tim (Diane) of Avon OH, Suzy; and grandson, Jaeger of Wesley Chapel, FL, and Becky (Jim White) of Wesley Chapel, FL. He served in the U.S. Army, and worked as a foreman with Tampa Ship Building. Jonni was happiest when he was traveling the states, camping, working in his workshop, playing card games and spending time with his family. He was a founder of the VA Memorial Group located at Travelers Rest Resort. There will be a celebration of his life in late October at Travelers Rest in Dade City.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019