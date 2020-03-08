CAPOTE, Jorge Adalberto MD 89, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday March 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ana (Pedrosa); three children, A. Madelaine, Jorge Jr and his wife Odalys, and Frank; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was a man of faith and the heart of the Capote family. His family rejoices in the knowledge that he is with his Lord and Savior. Born in Remedios, Cuba in 1930, he immigrated to the United States in 1961 and was an accomplished Radiologist, and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. The family will accept visitors on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12 pm to 1 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood located at 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL. 33618 with service immediately following. His burial will occur at Garden of Memories Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jorge's memory may be made to Life Path Hospice or The National Institute of Neurologic Disorders and Stroke. Blount & Curry Carrollwood www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020