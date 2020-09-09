Jorge CRUZ

CRUZ, Jorge Alberto 99, recently of Norwalk, formerly of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020. Born in Camaguey, Cuba on April 7, 1921, he was the son of the late Alberto and Maria Perez Cruz. Jorge is survived by his children, Miriam (John), Helio (Donna) Richard (Sharon) and Alex; one brother; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Graciela; Jorge was predeceased by two sons, Jorge Jr. (Carol) and Edward (April). A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, at St. Jerome Church in Norwalk. Jorge will be privately laid to rest with his wife in St. Petersburg Florida. In lieu of Flowers, contributions in his name can be made to St Jude Children Research Hospital. (www.stjude.org
)