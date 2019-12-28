Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jorge SANTANA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANTANA, Jorge Luis on Thursday, December 19, 2019, Our Lord Jesus Christ whispered these words "well done my good and faithful servant" and our beloved Jorge Luis Santana entered into the joy of our Master. Jorge is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary; two sisters, Laura and Legia Santana; his four daughters, Tammy Plasencia, Deborah Jean Santana, Michelle Bray and Diane McGuire; his grandchildren, Jaron, Ayla and Skylar Plasencia; great-grandson, Liam Byrant and his niece, Paola Rodriguez. Jorge was born on October 25, 1949 in Bogota, Columbia and lived to be 70. He was the son of Luis Santana and Amalia Prada. Jorge served in the United States Army where he originally served as infantry, not long after, Jorge was moved and served as a medic. In 1968, he served bravely in the Vietnam war and was injured in the line of duty. Jorge reenlisted in the Reserves for 22 years. During this time, he taught classes for future medics entering the service. Jorge was a registered nurse and worked in the medical field for 36 years. During this time, he served in the Burn unit, Emergency Rooms, Intensive Care Units and the home health department. Jorge met the love of his life Mary as they both worked in the ICU in the Gainesville Florida, VA. They married on July 12, 1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada and she officially became "His Mary" as he would always affectionately address her. Jorge touched numerous lives; he was a great role model, prayer warrior and a great man of God. Jorge will be greatly missed by many people. Memorial service will be 2 pm, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Destiny Church, 2322 11th Ave SE, Ruskin, FL 33570.

