|
|
80, passed away on November 9, 2019. Tony was born in Cuba, moved to Ovie-do, Spain as a teenager, and in 1961 he made Tampa, Florida his home. In 1963, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served a four year term. Tony was a father and a grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamina Flores Nieto and Cesareo Nieto. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Nieto and Eliza Powell (Chris); and his grandchildren, Christopher, Kirsten, Raeleigh, and Jax-on. Friends and relatives are invited to join Tony's family for a visitation on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. Service will begin at 12:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital for years of care and compassion.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019