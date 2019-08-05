Jose CABRERA

Obituary
CABRERA, Jose Santiago 97, born May 23, 1922 in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba went home to be with our Lord Monday, July 29, 2019. Jose is survived by his loving children, Santiago A. Cabrera (Sandra), Maria Cabrera-Gonzalez (Jerry); grandchildren, James C. Cabrera (Yaumara), Kimberly H. Cabrera, great-grand-children; Omar Cabrera, Amor Cabrera, and Alex Matos. Jose lived a full life, had a great zest for life and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by his family. There will be a Memorial Funeral Mass held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 5225 North Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL, September 7, 2019, 10 am, with interment to be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Lifepath (813) 984-2100.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2019
