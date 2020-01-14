CALABRIA VAZQUEZ, Jose Luis 97, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, passed away Friday January 10, 2020. Jose was born in Puerto Rico in 1922 and proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. He moved to Florida in 1993 when he retired from a successful career as a corporate attorney in Martinez, Odell & Calabria, one of the top law firms in Puerto Rico during the 1980s and 90s. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nereida Seda Calabria; and survived by his son, Jose Luis Jr. and daughter-in-law, Marielle; daughter, Nilsa and son-in-law, Jose; daughter, Vivian; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a granddog. A memorial service will take place at 7 pm Thursday January 16, 2020 at Loyless Funeral Home in Land O' Lakes. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to service. Final resting place will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Loyless Funeral Home LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020