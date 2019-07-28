GANDARA-GOMEZ, Jose L.
died July 18, 2019. Jose is survived by his wife, Brigitte Karl; children, Maureen, Adrian (Susan) and Nigel; many other loving family members and friends. Born in Puerto Rico in 1931, Jose was a proud US Air Force retiree having served as a Technician of Explosives. He was also an avid fan of baseball and ice cream. He will be buried at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Friday, August 2 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Honor Flight of West Central Florida, P.O. Box 55661, St. Petersburg, FL 33732, (727) 498-6079, www.honorflightwcf.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019