MORALES, Jose L. SFC "Pops" spread his wings on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Mr. Morales loved his grandchildren and family. He had a true love of fishing and was a dedicated history aficionado. He served in our U.S. Army and really enjoyed sharing his military stories. Dad was funny and sure did enjoy a great meal. To a bright and brilliant man. We love you and we'll miss you dearly.



