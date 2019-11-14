|
NIETO, Jose Antonio "Tony" 80, passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Tony was born in Cuba, moved to Ovie-do, Spain as a teenager and in 1961 he made Tampa, FL his home. In 1963, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served a four year term. Tony was a father and a grandfather. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamina Flores Nieto and Cesareo Nieto. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Nieto and Eliza Powell (Chris); his grandchildren, Christopher, Kirsten, Raeleigh, and Jax-on. Friends and relatives are invited to join Tony's family for a visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 11 am - 12 pm at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. Service will begin at 12 pm with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of James A Haley Veterans' Hospital for years of care and compassion. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019