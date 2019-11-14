Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
Jose Nieto Obituary
NIETO, Jose Antonio "Tony" 80, passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Tony was born in Cuba, moved to Ovie-do, Spain as a teenager and in 1961 he made Tampa, FL his home. In 1963, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served a four year term. Tony was a father and a grandfather. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamina Flores Nieto and Cesareo Nieto. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Nieto and Eliza Powell (Chris); his grandchildren, Christopher, Kirsten, Raeleigh, and Jax-on. Friends and relatives are invited to join Tony's family for a visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 11 am - 12 pm at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. Service will begin at 12 pm with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of James A Haley Veterans' Hospital for years of care and compassion. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
