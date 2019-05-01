Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Oural
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose R. Oural

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose R. Oural Obituary
OURAL, Jose R

94, of Tampa, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; his sister, Melba Hero; and his parents. He is survived by his son Mark, son Craig (Cathy); grandchildren, Matthew Oural, Kimberly Thorpe (Patrick), and Christopher Oural; and several nieces, nephews and relatives in Tampa, Spain and Argentina. A US Army veteran of WWII and Korea, he was a member of the clandestine services as an operative for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). In May 1944, he undertook a solo mission into occupied France to disrupt and misdirect radio communications, materiel and personnel in preparation for the Allied invasion of Europe. Jose retired as a manager for the Sherwin Williams Ybor City branch, then started his own paint sales business, selling it in 1987. Active in his community, he was the first president of the Ybor City Sertoma Club, a member of the Centro Asturiano (president 2009 to 2013), the Centro Espanol, and the Woodworkers Club of Tampa (president 2001). The family will receive friends, Thursday Evening, May 2, 2019, 6-8 pm, at the Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. He will be entombed in the Centro Asturiano Cemetery at 5400 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd on Friday in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Centro Asturiano de Tampa, the Centro Espanol de Tampa Foundation, or the .

www.bozaroelfunerals .com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now