94, of Tampa, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; his sister, Melba Hero; and his parents. He is survived by his son Mark, son Craig (Cathy); grandchildren, Matthew Oural, Kimberly Thorpe (Patrick), and Christopher Oural; and several nieces, nephews and relatives in Tampa, Spain and Argentina. A US Army veteran of WWII and Korea, he was a member of the clandestine services as an operative for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). In May 1944, he undertook a solo mission into occupied France to disrupt and misdirect radio communications, materiel and personnel in preparation for the Allied invasion of Europe. Jose retired as a manager for the Sherwin Williams Ybor City branch, then started his own paint sales business, selling it in 1987. Active in his community, he was the first president of the Ybor City Sertoma Club, a member of the Centro Asturiano (president 2009 to 2013), the Centro Espanol, and the Woodworkers Club of Tampa (president 2001). The family will receive friends, Thursday Evening, May 2, 2019, 6-8 pm, at the Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. He will be entombed in the Centro Asturiano Cemetery at 5400 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd on Friday in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Centro Asturiano de Tampa, the Centro Espanol de Tampa Foundation, or the .



