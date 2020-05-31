RIVERA, Jose 72, of Tampa, passed away on May 25, 2020. Mr. Rivera was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico and as a young boy, moved to New York where he was raised. In 1988 he came to Tampa with his wife, Dorothy Rivera; and their three children. Over his lifetime, Jose had earned numerous certifications, from bilingual alcoholism counselor, to building maintenance technician. He worked as a building maintenance tech for many years before retiring. He enjoyed helping Dorothy in her beauty salon at the retirement center for years, having fun and making friends. He later moved to that retirement home where he made close friends and lived a happy life. He and his wife, Dorothy Rivera celebrate 43 years of sobriety. He is survived by his three sons, Jamie, Joseph and Jesse; and their wives, Vanessa and Rose; and grandchildren, Anjelo, Izaiah, Elijah, and Natalia. Condolences may be expressed online at: segalfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.