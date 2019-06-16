Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose "Joe" SIERRA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIERRA, Jose "Joe"



of Tampa, FL, graduated to Heaven May 17, 2019 at the age of 93. He was an elder emeritus at the Peninsular Christian Church where he was a founding member for 60 plus years. He was preceded in death by his sons, Jerry, Donney; infant son, Tommy; his brothers, Ruben and Pete Sierra; his sisters, Grace Calderone and Nellie Lopez; his mother, Caridad; and father, Pedro Sierra. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty E. Sierra; his daughter, Sheila A. Sierra; his son, Joseph E. Sierra (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Tammy Engel (Mark), Sean, Bryan, Jennifer, Jessica, Matt, Joey, and Emma Sierra; his great-grandchildren, Veronica, Jade, Juliana, Mason, Isaiah, Myles, Kayden, Sebastian, Josiah, and Phoebe; many nieces and nephews; and special appreciation to Ruben Sierra (Judy) and Diana Cook (Rob). A memorial service will take place at Peninsular Christian Church, 3600 W. Ballast Point Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33611 June 28, 2019, at 6 pm, with a reception following in the Social Hall. Flowers will be appreciated and/or donations may be made to Peninsular Church, Young at Heart Group. Happy Father's Day, Dad. We love you and miss you.

SIERRA, Jose "Joe"of Tampa, FL, graduated to Heaven May 17, 2019 at the age of 93. He was an elder emeritus at the Peninsular Christian Church where he was a founding member for 60 plus years. He was preceded in death by his sons, Jerry, Donney; infant son, Tommy; his brothers, Ruben and Pete Sierra; his sisters, Grace Calderone and Nellie Lopez; his mother, Caridad; and father, Pedro Sierra. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty E. Sierra; his daughter, Sheila A. Sierra; his son, Joseph E. Sierra (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Tammy Engel (Mark), Sean, Bryan, Jennifer, Jessica, Matt, Joey, and Emma Sierra; his great-grandchildren, Veronica, Jade, Juliana, Mason, Isaiah, Myles, Kayden, Sebastian, Josiah, and Phoebe; many nieces and nephews; and special appreciation to Ruben Sierra (Judy) and Diana Cook (Rob). A memorial service will take place at Peninsular Christian Church, 3600 W. Ballast Point Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33611 June 28, 2019, at 6 pm, with a reception following in the Social Hall. Flowers will be appreciated and/or donations may be made to Peninsular Church, Young at Heart Group. Happy Father's Day, Dad. We love you and miss you. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close