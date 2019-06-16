SIERRA, Jose "Joe"
of Tampa, FL, graduated to Heaven May 17, 2019 at the age of 93. He was an elder emeritus at the Peninsular Christian Church where he was a founding member for 60 plus years. He was preceded in death by his sons, Jerry, Donney; infant son, Tommy; his brothers, Ruben and Pete Sierra; his sisters, Grace Calderone and Nellie Lopez; his mother, Caridad; and father, Pedro Sierra. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty E. Sierra; his daughter, Sheila A. Sierra; his son, Joseph E. Sierra (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Tammy Engel (Mark), Sean, Bryan, Jennifer, Jessica, Matt, Joey, and Emma Sierra; his great-grandchildren, Veronica, Jade, Juliana, Mason, Isaiah, Myles, Kayden, Sebastian, Josiah, and Phoebe; many nieces and nephews; and special appreciation to Ruben Sierra (Judy) and Diana Cook (Rob). A memorial service will take place at Peninsular Christian Church, 3600 W. Ballast Point Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33611 June 28, 2019, at 6 pm, with a reception following in the Social Hall. Flowers will be appreciated and/or donations may be made to Peninsular Church, Young at Heart Group. Happy Father's Day, Dad. We love you and miss you.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019