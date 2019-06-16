Joseph A. JEZEWSKI

96, formerly of Town Shores of Gulfport, FL passed peacefully at his home in Hopewell Twp., PA, north of Pittsburgh, May 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Annie Ruth Jezewski; 11 children; 25 grandchildren; 31 great and great-great-grandchildren. Joe was a Veteran of WWII, where he served in the medical unit in France. He retired from J&L Steel/LTV in 1984 where he worked as an x-ray tech at the health center. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Hopewell Twp., PA where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was escorted for burial by the local (PA) American Legion Patriot Riders, and received full military honors, including a 21 gun salute, by the Beaver County Special Unit, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. PA, where he was buried May 31, 2019.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019
