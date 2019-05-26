Tampa Bay Times Obituaries

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Joseph A. McCulliss


1931 - 2019
McCULLISS, Joseph A.

88, of Oldsmar, died May 22, 20l9 at Westchester Gardens Rehab and Nursing Facility. He was a native of Philadelphia, PA, a graduate of North Catholic High School, attended University of North Carolina on football scholarship, and St. Joseph University, Philadelphia. He was employed by Nationwide and Wausau Insurance for many years as an adjuster and Claims Supervisor. He was a nember of West Coast Claims Association. He was a Pinellas County resident for 42 years and member of All Saints Catholic Church, Clearwater. He is survived by his wife, Norma; and children, Maria Blasse (Peter), Patrick McCulliss (Lisa), Jeanette Russell (Jim), Angela Davis (Steve), and Claire McCulliss; eight grandchildren; sister, Bernice; and many nieces and nephews. He loved his family, football, golf, travel, cooking and cigars. He was kind, gentle, unassuming, concerned and dedicated to his responsibilities. The extent of his suffering was tedious and long, but accepted with dignity and patience. We will cherish his memory and miss him always. There will be a gathering at the funeral home Thursday, May 30, 10 am, until service time at 11 am.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
