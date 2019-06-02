PETRILLO, Joseph A. "Joe"



Passed away May 24, 2019, leaving his wife of almost 41 years, Benita; children, Mike Stone, Cindy Schwarzkopf, Ron (Jen) Schwarzkopf; granddaughters, Susan Perna, Sarah Forman, and Karina Schwarzkopf; and seven great-grandchildren. He may have started his political career at age three walking door to door with his grandmother, getting the votes. He was a proud Alumnus of Notre Dame, and he attended three other colleges to obtain his Master of Business Administration, Master of Public Administration, and his Master of Science in Planning. He later became the Director of Planning for the town of Hempstead, New York until he retired in 1990 to reside in Palm Harbor, Florida. After retirement, Joe was a Palm Harbor Fire Rescue Commissioner for 23 years and was extremely proud to be a part of the Fire Rescue family, which he loved. In addition, he was the VP of the Local 950 of NYS retirees, a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. We will be celebrating Joe's life Friday, June 7, 2019 at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens and Funeral Home, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34683. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12 pm, with services starting at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the memory of Joe Petrillo to the North Pinellas Firefighter Charity, P.O. Box 565, Palm Harbor, FL 34682.



