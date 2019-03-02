|
ROBERTS, Joseph B.
formerly of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away February 27, 2019 at his home in Tampa, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley F. Roberts; their three children; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held March 4, 2019, 11 am, at Tampa Covenant Church, 13320 Lake Magdalene Blvd., Tampa, FL. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org). For personal condolences visit:
www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019