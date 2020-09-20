1/1
Joseph BEDAMI
BEDAMI, Joseph C. Jr. 67, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord at home surrounded by his wife and sons on September 11, 2020. "Big Joe" was a loyal and proud member of the Teamsters Union Locals 728 Atlanta, 769 Miami, and 79 Tampa for 49 years and always looked forward to the fellowship at work from the Pipelines to the Movies. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Valenti) Bedami; children, Joseph III (Alexandra) and Anthony (Sugeiry) Bedami; grandsons, Joseph IV, Tony and Frank Bedami; siblings, Angelo (Wanda), Frank (Donna) and Karla Bedami; aunt, Jeanne (Ciro) Bedami; and many loving nephews and nieces, cousins and godchildren who he loved so much. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Helen (Gonzalez) Bedami. Special thanks to Karla Bedami, Alex Morales and Buster Casal who were there everyday to help in any and every capacity through Joe's final battle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Path Hospice, New Hope Fellowship Church 5701 N. 20th St. Tampa FL. 33610 or any charity of your choice on behalf of Joe. Joe never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
