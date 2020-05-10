Joseph BEVER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEVER, Joseph Andrew passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Andy was born in Arcadia, Florida on July 16, 1932, the son of the late Charles C. Bever Sr. and Thelma Glyn Shelfer. He attended H.B. Plant High School in Tampa and The University of Florida. He spent his entire career, over fifty years, in the family businesses until his retirement in 1997. At the time of his passing, Andy was Chairman Emeritus of B&B Cash Grocery Stores, Inc., and Handy Food Stores, Inc. He was a member of Hillsborough Lodge No. 25, Scottish Rite of Tampa, Egypt Temple Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters and Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. Andy was a loving husband, father and friend and will be remembered for his quick humor, his love of golf and Sinatra, and his unwavering support for The Florida Gators. He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Bever; and her family; his three children, Kimberley B. Reed (Tom), J. Andrew Bever Jr. (Hedy), Elizabeth Anne Amos (Lee); two granddaughters; and one great- granddaughter; his brother, Charles C. Bever, Jr. (Laurel) and many loving extended family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved