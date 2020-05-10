BEVER, Joseph Andrew passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Andy was born in Arcadia, Florida on July 16, 1932, the son of the late Charles C. Bever Sr. and Thelma Glyn Shelfer. He attended H.B. Plant High School in Tampa and The University of Florida. He spent his entire career, over fifty years, in the family businesses until his retirement in 1997. At the time of his passing, Andy was Chairman Emeritus of B&B Cash Grocery Stores, Inc., and Handy Food Stores, Inc. He was a member of Hillsborough Lodge No. 25, Scottish Rite of Tampa, Egypt Temple Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters and Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. Andy was a loving husband, father and friend and will be remembered for his quick humor, his love of golf and Sinatra, and his unwavering support for The Florida Gators. He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Bever; and her family; his three children, Kimberley B. Reed (Tom), J. Andrew Bever Jr. (Hedy), Elizabeth Anne Amos (Lee); two granddaughters; and one great- granddaughter; his brother, Charles C. Bever, Jr. (Laurel) and many loving extended family members.



