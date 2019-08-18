BODO, Joseph P. Jr. DDS, USN 88, peacefully passed away August 7, 2019 at his home in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his children, Ann Elizabeth Tavino (Thomas), Joseph Paul Bodo III (Gina), Mary Alice Jones (Eric), and William Samuel Bodo; grandchildren, Emily and Elyse Tavino, Anthony and Joanna Bodo, and Travis and Garrett Jones. He was preceded by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Ann (nee Welsh). A funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2 pm. Military Honors will take place at 11 am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019