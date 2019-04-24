BOWEN, Joseph "Joe"



91, of Hernando, FL, passed away April 1, 2019 at home under the care of Vitas. Joe was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and moved to St. Petersburg 46 years ago. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Bowen and Mary McIntyre. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred Bowen; children, John Bowen, Patricia Bowles, David Bowen, and Lorraine Casalvieri; his grandchildren, Jeffrey, Katie, Melissa, Sean, Justin, Curtis, Alex, and Brian; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Joe was a printer by trade. In retirement he and his wife, Millie, dedicated over 20 years volunteering for Hospice and St. Vincent de Paul Community Kitchen. He was an Army veteran, avid golfer, and bowler. Funeral services will be a private Mass followed by interment at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Donations can be made in the memory of Joseph Bowen to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Kitchen at 1345 Park St. Clearwater, FL 33756 or at the donations tab of their website at [email protected] Please visit the family's online personalized guestbook by going to:



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019