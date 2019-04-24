Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Bowen

Obituary Condolences

Joseph "Joe" Bowen Obituary
BOWEN, Joseph "Joe"

91, of Hernando, FL, passed away April 1, 2019 at home under the care of Vitas. Joe was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and moved to St. Petersburg 46 years ago. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Bowen and Mary McIntyre. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred Bowen; children, John Bowen, Patricia Bowles, David Bowen, and Lorraine Casalvieri; his grandchildren, Jeffrey, Katie, Melissa, Sean, Justin, Curtis, Alex, and Brian; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Joe was a printer by trade. In retirement he and his wife, Millie, dedicated over 20 years volunteering for Hospice and St. Vincent de Paul Community Kitchen. He was an Army veteran, avid golfer, and bowler. Funeral services will be a private Mass followed by interment at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Donations can be made in the memory of Joseph Bowen to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Kitchen at 1345 Park St. Clearwater, FL 33756 or at the donations tab of their website at [email protected] Please visit the family's online personalized guestbook by going to:

www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now