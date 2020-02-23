Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph BURTON. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

BURTON, Joseph Ray of Tampa, FL, died February 20, 2020 at 96 years of age. He was born in Campton, GA to Mr. and Mrs. Edward H. Burton and grew up in Atlanta. He attended Boys High and Georgia Tech, where he received a master's degree in industrial management and taught classes. Joseph also served as president of the Industrial Management Society of Georgia Tech. Joseph was a veteran who served as a captain in the army during and following World War II. He held a job with Westinghouse Electric and from there went on to work for Consolidated for the rest of his career. After leaving Atlanta with his wife, Mickey, they lived in many cities around the country, including Chattanooga, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Fort Worth, and New Orleans. Ultimately, they returned to Atlanta and Tampa where they raised their daughter and spent a very happy retirement. Joseph was a passionate and talented tennis player who took to the tennis court every chance he got and his grandsons could not best him even into his last decade. He was also phenomenal at card games and loved playing gin rummy, hearts, spades, and bridge with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mickey Hill Burton; their daughter, Pamela Lee Burton Stenhouse and her husband, Scott Stenhouse; and their three grandsons Jeb, Cody and Joe Stenhouse of Atlanta, Georgia.

BURTON, Joseph Ray of Tampa, FL, died February 20, 2020 at 96 years of age. He was born in Campton, GA to Mr. and Mrs. Edward H. Burton and grew up in Atlanta. He attended Boys High and Georgia Tech, where he received a master's degree in industrial management and taught classes. Joseph also served as president of the Industrial Management Society of Georgia Tech. Joseph was a veteran who served as a captain in the army during and following World War II. He held a job with Westinghouse Electric and from there went on to work for Consolidated for the rest of his career. After leaving Atlanta with his wife, Mickey, they lived in many cities around the country, including Chattanooga, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Fort Worth, and New Orleans. Ultimately, they returned to Atlanta and Tampa where they raised their daughter and spent a very happy retirement. Joseph was a passionate and talented tennis player who took to the tennis court every chance he got and his grandsons could not best him even into his last decade. He was also phenomenal at card games and loved playing gin rummy, hearts, spades, and bridge with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mickey Hill Burton; their daughter, Pamela Lee Burton Stenhouse and her husband, Scott Stenhouse; and their three grandsons Jeb, Cody and Joe Stenhouse of Atlanta, Georgia. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close