Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph C. Ricca


1946 - 2019
Joseph C. Ricca Obituary
RICCA, Joseph C.

73, of Port Richey, FL, son of Joseph and Anna Ricca, born February 20, 1946, passed away at his home July 8, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. Joe served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969. He was a Corpsman in Vietnam 1968-1969 with CMBU 301 (SeaBees) and was a Purple Heart recipient. In 1973, he began his 25 year career with F.D.N.Y. He was a proud firefighter for 20 years and was promoted to Fire Marshal in 1993. He retired in 1998. Joe is survived by his wife, Diane; three sons, Joseph, Pat, and Michael and their wives, Lorraine, Aisha, and Elizabeth; and nine grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be at Dobies Funeral Home, Congress, New Port Richey, Saturday, July 27, at 12 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 23, 2019
