CAIN, Joseph Gerold "Jerry" went to be with his Lord and Savior May 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Jerry began his career as a union electrician in 1942 when he went to work at the age of 16 for the Tampa Shipbuilding Company. He later served as Business Manager of the IBEW Local 915 and was President of the Central Labor Council. He helped create the Local 915 Credit Union now known as PowerNet and was proud to hold a single-digit account number. He married Mary Ellen Forsyth in 1946, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Marsha (Frank) Richardson, Susan (Marco) Cain, Joseph Jr. (Celia) Cain; grandchildren, Jason (Laura) Richardson and Brad (Stephanie) Cain; and three great-grandchildren, Lydia, Hannah, and Lily. For full obituary and online condolences, visit: www.macdonaldfuneral.com

