Joseph CASTELLANO

CASTELLANO, Joseph T. Jr. 77, of Plant City, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. A life-long resident of Tampa, FL and graduate of Jefferson High School, he owned and operated Colombia Body Works in Ybor City and later worked at Ball Metal where he retired. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Donna C. Randall (Jim); son, Joseph M. Castellano (Berta); brother, Sammy J. Castellano (Elaine); and five grandchildren, Sierra Castellano, Jessica Figueredo, Joseph M. Castellano Jr., Jayson Castellano and Nicolas Castellano. There will be a Celebration Gathering 10am- 12 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com