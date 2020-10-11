1/1
Joseph CASTELLANO
CASTELLANO, Joseph T. Jr. 77, of Plant City, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. A life-long resident of Tampa, FL and graduate of Jefferson High School, he owned and operated Colombia Body Works in Ybor City and later worked at Ball Metal where he retired. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Donna C. Randall (Jim); son, Joseph M. Castellano (Berta); brother, Sammy J. Castellano (Elaine); and five grandchildren, Sierra Castellano, Jessica Figueredo, Joseph M. Castellano Jr., Jayson Castellano and Nicolas Castellano. There will be a Celebration Gathering 10am- 12 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Southern Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
