CORY, Joseph Gabriel 83, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL., died August 19, 2020, in St. Augustine, Florida. Joseph is survived by two sons, Fred Joseph Cory of Raleigh, NC., and John Ward Cory of Scottsdale, AZ. And two grandchildren, Daniel Joseph Cory and James Everett Cory. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Alice Peterson, Martha Jean Cory; and three brothers, Charles Cory, John Cory, and Ralph Cory. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Ann Henderson Cory; his daughter, Sarah Ann Cory; and son, James Anthony Cory. Joseph was raised in Tampa and was forced to pluck chickens on Friday nights. He graduated from Our Lady of Perpetual Help High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Tampa, a Master's Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics from Georgetown University, and a PhD. In Biochemistry from Florida State University. Joseph completed his Post Doctoral work at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia PA. Joseph was a founding faculty member of USF's Medical school, during which time he both taught Biochemistry, and established a Cancer research lab. During this period, he became a scientific advisor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. He became a member of the Board of Governors, and was later elected Chairman. Joseph had a lifelong commitment to improving the outcomes of Childhood Cancer. After USF, Joseph became Chairman of Biochemistry at East Carolina University's Brody Medical School, where he taught and continued his Cancer research. He remained at ECU until his retirement. In addition to his work with St. Jude, Joseph was engaged with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Institute of Health (NIH) to certify numerous Cancer Center Hospitals. He was actively involved with peer review of Scientific research. To his credit are hundreds of articles and papers in peer-review scientific journals and multiple chapters in biochemistry text books, the most recent of which is "The Textbook of Biochemistry with Clinical Correlations." A funeral Mass will take place at San Sebastian Catholic Church in St. Augustine on Tuesday, September 1 at 10 am. A memorial service will be conducted at Garden of Memories Chapel in Tampa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 332 North Lauderdale, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org