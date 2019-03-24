Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph D. COLACIELLO. View Sign

COLACIELLO, Joseph D.



On March 2, 2019, loving father of Corey and Keith; and grandfather of Christopher, passed away at the age of 85. Joe was born June 5, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. He had a successful and distinguished career in the coffee business from 1952 through 2018. Joe was an accomplished, expert coffee grader and tester as well as a brilliant green coffee market analyzer, his knowledge in the coffee business was so vast he productively contributed his talents in the business until his final retirement in 2018. Joe was a loving, intelligent, courageous man. He was a highly accomplished businessman and gentleman in every sense of the word. A funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11565 66th Ave N., Seminole, FL 33772 on March 27 at 10 am.

