DeSANTIS, Joseph Norbert 87, was called to Heaven October 26, 2019. Born in Syracuse, New York in 1932, Joe moved to Florida in 1987 and called Pinellas County home ever since. Joe was an avid reader and a great conversationalist. He loved good food, crossword puzzles, books, plants, and was a Rays fan. Joe proudly served in the US Marine Corps and was a proud Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce, and his loving family and will be dearly missed. Semper Fidelis.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019