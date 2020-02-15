Joseph DICKSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph DICKSON.
Service Information
Veterans Funeral Care
15381 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL
33760
(727)-524-9202
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Veterans Funeral Care
15381 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Park
12905 Wild Acres Road
Largo, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DICKSON, Joseph Landon "Joe" 66, of Largo, FL died peacefully at home February 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Jessica Morris, Scarlett VanLannen (Trent), Jesse Walton, Josh Dickson and Andrew Copeland; grandchildren, Tayla, Joey, Katelyne, Kylee, Abram, Alex, Isaiah; and his beloved Yorkies, Winston and Chloe. Joe served eight years in the U.S. Marines Corps during Vietnam. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Petersburg General Hospital and participated in Project pup as a volunteer. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020, 6-8 pm, at Veterans Funeral Care, 15381 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Service and Interment will be Tuesday, 11 am, February 18, 2020 , at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 12905 Wild Acres Road, Largo, FL 33773.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.