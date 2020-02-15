DICKSON, Joseph Landon "Joe" 66, of Largo, FL died peacefully at home February 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Jessica Morris, Scarlett VanLannen (Trent), Jesse Walton, Josh Dickson and Andrew Copeland; grandchildren, Tayla, Joey, Katelyne, Kylee, Abram, Alex, Isaiah; and his beloved Yorkies, Winston and Chloe. Joe served eight years in the U.S. Marines Corps during Vietnam. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Petersburg General Hospital and participated in Project pup as a volunteer. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020, 6-8 pm, at Veterans Funeral Care, 15381 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Service and Interment will be Tuesday, 11 am, February 18, 2020 , at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 12905 Wild Acres Road, Largo, FL 33773.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020