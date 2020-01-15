Joseph DiCORTE

Obituary
DiCORTE, Joseph M. 59, passed away January 1, 2020. Joe, a life-long Tampa resident, was a Firefighter/ Driver Engineer for 26 years with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and taught CPR for over 25 years. Joe is survived by his wife of 27 years Ann Marie (Reina); daughter, Mechelle; son, Miguel Ruiz Jr.; his pride and joy, grandsons, Jorel and Jaxson; his sister, Shirley Smith; brother, Samuel (Glenda); brother-in-law, Domenic Castellano; and a loving extended family. Service will take place at 1 pm Saturday, January 18 at Riverhills Church of God, 6310 E. Sligh Ave. A Visitation with family will follow the service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 15, 2020
