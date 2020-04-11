Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph DORSETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DORSETT, Joseph 92, of St. Petersburg passed away April 4, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, June, their four children and their families: David (Clara) and sons, Jason (Thalia) and Todd; Becky Ericson and son, Matthew; Mark and children, Mandy Brooks (Jeff), Jenny Byrn (Rich) and Alex; daughter-in-law, Cheryl, Karol Withrow (Jason) and children, Austin Chambers (Laura), Julia and Jackson; and five great-grandchildren. Joe loved his family, baseball and the outdoors. He was a generous, fair, open-minded, honest and compassionate man. Committed to equality and social justice, he was also a member of Pasadena Community Church for over 50 years. He treated all people with respect, found the good in even dark times and rarely expressed an unkind word. Joe had a playful sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller, which he used to great advantage to influence hundreds of students with his knowledge and love of mathematics. He was a master teacher, was unfailingly patient and wonderfully creative. As an instructor of teachers, he was able to influence hundreds more. He was fond of saying, "there is more than one way of solving a math problem". His many personal and professional qualities endeared him forever to his wife and children. Further, they will serve as a bright light to them and to the many people whose lives he touched. Born in Thayer, West Virginia, Joe graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1945. He had numerous professional achievements, receiving his B.S. degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1950. He was one of 50 teachers nationwide chosen by the National Science Foundation to further his mathematics career, subsequently receiving an M.S. degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois in 1959. Joe taught all levels of mathematics, including five years at the junior high level in West Virginia, three years at Northeast High School and Notre Dame Academy in St. Petersburg and 33 years at St. Petersburg Junior College/Gibbs. At the College, he became Division Director of Math and Sciences and ended his academic career as Academic Dean. Along the way, he authored three widely used textbooks and taught high school mathematics teachers for 10 years as adjunct professor for the University of Florida. An amazing celebration of his life will be held when in-person gatherings are possible.

