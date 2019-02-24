Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. UVICK. View Sign

UVICK, Joseph E.



passed away peacefully February 18, 2019 at the age of 99. He is survived by his sons, Joseph Jr. and Robert; his daughters, Sharon and Connie. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Constance and his daughter, Diane. He is also survived by his sister, Nita and nieces and nephews; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He served in the Army during WW II. He was the former Supervisor of Burton Township, MI, and had a hand in incorporating it to make it the city of Burton. Later he was hired to manage the city of Bronson, MI. After many years he retired. After his wife passed in 2015, he moved to Florida to live with his daughter, where he spent the last four years. He will be missed by all who knew him. As per his request, his remains are to be donated to Science Care to further knowledge in medicine. Services are to be scheduled at a later date.

