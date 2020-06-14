Joseph EAGAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EAGAN, Joseph "Joe" passed away June 1, 2020 at age 67. He was born August 18, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio and later moved to Michigan where he resided until moving to Tampa almost 14 years ago. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Eagan; stepsons, Bryan Wadsworth (Cherie) and Mark Wadsworth (Jessica) along with two grandchildren, Liam and Aria. He also is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jeff (Jan) Eagan, MaryAnn Soulsby (Gerry), Elaine Cox, Peggi Eagan, James Eagan, Katy Coluzzi (Rob); and sister-in-law, Debra LaFay (David). Joe was an Air Force veteran and served his country during Vietnam. He received his MBA from Oakland University and worked for healthcare and university organizations primarily in facility and construction leadership roles. His last position was Assistant Vice President of Facilities, Design and Construction at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Joe enjoyed his time as a professional disc golf player and continued to play the sport with his friends throughout his life. In addition to an outstanding career Joe was a talented musician and photographer. He donated many of his works of art to the Tampa General Hospital Foundation which are displayed throughout the hospital. The Spring of Tampa Bay and Meals on Wheels are two charities that Joe supported for those wishing to join him. A small family memorial was held on June 3 at Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay. Joe will be remembered for his wit, thoughtfulness, generosity and that he made a difference for others. When people can safely gather, a celebration of his life will be held in Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, Inc.
110 N Macdill
Tampa, FL 33609
813-957-2669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved