Joseph EAGAN

EAGAN, Joseph "Joe" passed away June 1, 2020 at age 67. He was born August 18, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio and later moved to Michigan where he resided until moving to Tampa almost 14 years ago. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Eagan; stepsons, Bryan Wadsworth (Cherie) and Mark Wadsworth (Jessica) along with two grandchildren, Liam and Aria. He also is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jeff (Jan) Eagan, MaryAnn Soulsby (Gerry), Elaine Cox, Peggi Eagan, James Eagan, Katy Coluzzi (Rob); and sister-in-law, Debra LaFay (David). Joe was an Air Force veteran and served his country during Vietnam. He received his MBA from Oakland University and worked for healthcare and university organizations primarily in facility and construction leadership roles. His last position was Assistant Vice President of Facilities, Design and Construction at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Joe enjoyed his time as a professional disc golf player and continued to play the sport with his friends throughout his life. In addition to an outstanding career Joe was a talented musician and photographer. He donated many of his works of art to the Tampa General Hospital Foundation which are displayed throughout the hospital. The Spring of Tampa Bay and Meals on Wheels are two charities that Joe supported for those wishing to join him. A small family memorial was held on June 3 at Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay. Joe will be remembered for his wit, thoughtfulness, generosity and that he made a difference for others. When people can safely gather, a celebration of his life will be held in Michigan.



