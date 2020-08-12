ELIAS, Joseph 59, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned August 9, 2020. He is survived by his father, Joseph Elias (Deloris); loving wife, Tamika Elias; son, Rah-Ji Sutler; daughters, Osheka Youngblood, Sadiyyah Butler and Charyl Hunter; five brothers; 10 sisters, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Funeral service Saturday August 14, 11 am at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.