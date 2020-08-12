Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

ELIAS, Joseph 59, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned August 9, 2020. He is survived by his father, Joseph Elias (Deloris); loving wife, Tamika Elias; son, Rah-Ji Sutler; daughters, Osheka Youngblood, Sadiyyah Butler and Charyl Hunter; five brothers; 10 sisters, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Funeral service Saturday August 14, 11 am at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store