ERRICO, Joseph Jerome "Joe" 95, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC. Joe was born in New Jersey, November 29, 1923, to the late Domenico and Anna Pardi Errico. An avid sportsman, Joe liked to golf, hunt, target shoot and bowl. He also enjoyed traveling and dancing with the love of his life, Grace. Joe served his country during World War II and the Korean War. After graduating Rutgers University, Joe worked for General Cable Corporation for 32 years, starting out in New Jersey and then managing cable-manufacturing facilities in Delaware, Illinois, Florida, and Texas. Joe is survived by his wife of 69 years, Grace Symes Errico; son, Tom Errico (Silvia) of Tampa, FL; daughter, Ellen Errico Schon (Ron) of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Eric and Corey Schon and Adrian Errico; and three great- grandgrandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to WNC Bridge Foundation (Formerly CarePartners), PO Box 25338 Asheville, NC 28813 or online at https://wncbridge.org/support-us/make-a-gift/. Please designate your donation to "Grief Support". A message of comfort may be left for the family and an online guest registry may be signed at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 17, 2019