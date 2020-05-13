Joseph FERNANDEZ
FERNANDEZ, Joseph Mario III 56, of Land O' Lakes, died March 13, 2020. Joe was the owner of Orient Road Bail Bonds and Joseph Fernandez Bail Bonds. Throughout his life, he owned several other businesses. He was the heartbeat of his family, an irreplaceable force that touched so many lives. He was the maker of unforgettable memories. His family was everything to him. We were blessed to share this journey with him. We are devastated by our loss. In his earlier years, Joe was an athlete, a hunter and a fisherman. He graduated from Hillsborough High School. He will be remembered for his kind heart, empathetic soul and innate quality to connect with all people. He is survived by his three beloved children, Amber, Kaitlynne and Jacob: his mother, Frances Fernandez; his father, Joseph Fernandez; and stepmother, Gloria Fernandez. He is also survived by his sisters, Debra Schulman, Kim Kyle and Jessica Bolesta; stepsister, Kelley Torregainte; his brother-in-law, Ray Bolesta; his nieces, Alexa and Rachel; nephews, Ryan, Cameron, Christopher, Cobi, Brad and Jon; best friends, Frank Ammirato and Dean Springer; and many aunts and uncles. Due to the Coronavirus a small, private celebration of life will be held in his honor.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Fernandez Family for the loss of your loved one, Joseph Mario, III, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
