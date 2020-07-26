Joseph FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, Joseph Manuel 85, of Tampa, FL passed away peacefully with his wife by his side July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irma Fernandez; his sons, Kevin Fernandez and Brian (Lisette) Fernandez; grandchildren, Lauren, Micah, Liam, and Liana; brother, Gilbert Fernandez; niece, Paula (Bill) Lutes; cousin, Elsa (EJ) Salcines; sister-in-law, Elsa (Al) Lopez Jr.; and other extended family members in Tampa and Asturias, Spain. He was preceded in death by his parents, José and Josefina Fernandez and cousins, Eugene and Doris Fernandez. Joe was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Florida State on a baseball scholarship. He was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers and played professional baseball in the mid-50s. While with the Dodgers organization he was drafted by the United States Army and played baseball in Europe while serving his country. Joe spent his working career as a firefighter for the City of Tampa Fire department and retired as Captain. During his time with the City of Tampa, he graduated from USF with honors in 1974. A self-taught artist, Joe was an accomplished painter. He created an oil mural depicting a history of the Tampa fire department which still hangs at the downtown station and includes many past fire chiefs. His paintings and portraits are displayed in many homes throughout Tampa. His God-given talent for portraiture allowed him to capture the essence of his subjects. He and his wife were long-time members of St. Paul's Catholic Church. Joe's great loves were baseball, traveling, his family, and especially his grandchildren. He and his wife traveled extensively with one of his favorite trips being Egypt and the Holy Land. He is already missed by those who loved him. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 2:30 pm located at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 12708 N. Dale Mabry. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children
by visiting www.lovetotherescue.org
.