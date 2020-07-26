1/1
Joseph FERNANDEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERNANDEZ, Joseph Manuel 85, of Tampa, FL passed away peacefully with his wife by his side July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irma Fernandez; his sons, Kevin Fernandez and Brian (Lisette) Fernandez; grandchildren, Lauren, Micah, Liam, and Liana; brother, Gilbert Fernandez; niece, Paula (Bill) Lutes; cousin, Elsa (EJ) Salcines; sister-in-law, Elsa (Al) Lopez Jr.; and other extended family members in Tampa and Asturias, Spain. He was preceded in death by his parents, José and Josefina Fernandez and cousins, Eugene and Doris Fernandez. Joe was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Florida State on a baseball scholarship. He was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers and played professional baseball in the mid-50s. While with the Dodgers organization he was drafted by the United States Army and played baseball in Europe while serving his country. Joe spent his working career as a firefighter for the City of Tampa Fire department and retired as Captain. During his time with the City of Tampa, he graduated from USF with honors in 1974. A self-taught artist, Joe was an accomplished painter. He created an oil mural depicting a history of the Tampa fire department which still hangs at the downtown station and includes many past fire chiefs. His paintings and portraits are displayed in many homes throughout Tampa. His God-given talent for portraiture allowed him to capture the essence of his subjects. He and his wife were long-time members of St. Paul's Catholic Church. Joe's great loves were baseball, traveling, his family, and especially his grandchildren. He and his wife traveled extensively with one of his favorite trips being Egypt and the Holy Land. He is already missed by those who loved him. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 2:30 pm located at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 12708 N. Dale Mabry. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children by visiting www.lovetotherescue.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
02:30 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Irma, Kevin, Brian and family, our deepest sympathies. May you cherish your beautiful memories and keep him with you always.

Linda and Henry Fernandez
Linda Fernandez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved