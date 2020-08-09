Joseph FLEECE

FLEECE, Joseph Weisiger Jr. a prominent attorney and civic leader passed away at home under the care of Hospice on July 29, 2020. He was born in St. Petersburg on June 20, 1932 at Mound Park Hospital to Joseph Weisiger Fleece Sr. and Letha Cullins Fleece. In third grade Joe met his future wife, Joanne McCartney, they graduated from St Petersburg High School in 1949 and were married in June of 1952. He attended the University of Florida where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He began his study of Law at UF but when Stetson University Law School moved to Gulfport Joe and Joanne returned to St. Petersburg where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree in 1956. Upon passing the Florida Bar Joe joined Carroll Runyon's law firm which later became Runyon and Fleece located in the Florida Theater building in downtown St. Petersburg. Later he joined Bill Belcher and established the firm of Belcher and Fleece. After Mr. Belcher's death he became associated with the firm of Holland and Knight. Before retiring, he practiced with his son at Baskin and Fleece. Joe served as Trustee and Chairman of All Children's Hospital from 1967 to 1976 and was Chairman of All Children's Hospital Systems from 1993 to 2004 and was the recipient of the William S. Belcher award for service to the hospital in 2003. He was an active member of the Executive Council of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law section of the Florida Bar (1976-2008) and also served as a member of the Elective Share and Membership Liaison Committees, served as Chair of the Trust Law Committee, served as Chair of the Sponsorship Committee and represented the Sixth Circuit as a Circuit Representative. He received the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section's Annual Service Award in 2000. Joe and Joanne were avid Florida Gator fans their entire lives, and season ticket holders for 65 years. Joe was Commodore of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club in 1971, past president of the Dragon Club in 1969, a member of the Quarterback Club, Vinoy Club, Suncoasters, and served as Captain of the Bucketeers Yacht Club. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Joanne McCartney Fleece; and his grandson, Jacob McCartney Walters. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jane Fleece Cartier (Jack); son, Joseph W Fleece III (Cynthia); and daughter, Lindsey Fleece Henderson (Glenn). His grandchildren, John Curtice Cartier (Yadira), Joseph Winfield Fleece (Jasmine), Juliet Marie Fleece Auer (Billy), Danielle Cartier Wendt, Christopher Howell Cartier and Angela Marie Dunlap (Jason). Great-grandchildren, Jackson Curtice Cartier, Madeline Josephine Cartier, Austin Howell Cartier, Charlotte Marie Auer, Anderson Underwood Dunlap and Adeline Elizabeth Dunlap. Due to Covid-19 funeral services will be private with internment at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church with the Rev. Ryan Whitley officiating. Memorials can be made to St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 1200 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Foundation, 501 6th Ave. S., St Petersburg, FL 33701, St Petersburg Free Clinic, 5501 4th St N., St. Petersburg, FL 33703 or to Empath Health Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Please visit the online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com