MARTINO, Joseph Francis Jr.
83, died peacefully in Port Richey with his family by his side on July 11, 2019. He was born in Yonkers, NY. Son of Mary and Joseph Martino Sr. He is survived by Barbara, his beloved wife of 60 years; his loving children, Patricia (Bob) Woods, Theresa (Tom) Mundy, Sally (Carl) DiMartino, and Joseph III (Sharon). Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Lauren, Michelle, Carl, Kerri, Krysti, Brittany, Amber, Samantha and Lacey. Great-grandfather of Gabrielle, Charlotte, Cayson, Camden, Lincoln and Rowen. He is predeceased by his sisters, Maryann, Catherine, Peggy and Beatrice; and his brothers, Ronald and Alan. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served overseas during the Korean War. There will be a funeral mass at Saint James the Apostle Church in Port Richey followed by an inurnment at the Florida National Cemetery with full Military honors on a future date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019