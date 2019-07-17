Joseph Francis MARTINO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Francis MARTINO.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARTINO, Joseph Francis Jr.

83, died peacefully in Port Richey with his family by his side on July 11, 2019. He was born in Yonkers, NY. Son of Mary and Joseph Martino Sr. He is survived by Barbara, his beloved wife of 60 years; his loving children, Patricia (Bob) Woods, Theresa (Tom) Mundy, Sally (Carl) DiMartino, and Joseph III (Sharon). Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Lauren, Michelle, Carl, Kerri, Krysti, Brittany, Amber, Samantha and Lacey. Great-grandfather of Gabrielle, Charlotte, Cayson, Camden, Lincoln and Rowen. He is predeceased by his sisters, Maryann, Catherine, Peggy and Beatrice; and his brothers, Ronald and Alan. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served overseas during the Korean War. There will be a funeral mass at Saint James the Apostle Church in Port Richey followed by an inurnment at the Florida National Cemetery with full Military honors on a future date.

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Veterans bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.