FREY, Joseph Edward passed away Nov. 14, 2019 at 59 years of age. He was born in Tampa Nov. 12, 1960 to Joanna and Bill Frey. Joe was a Captain at E. Hills. County Fire Rescue retiring in 2016 after 30 years of service. Joe also taught Fire Science at Hills. Community College for many years. Joe met and married the love of his life, Marianne Frey, in 2000 and they remained inseparable until his death. Joe is survived by his parents, Joanna and Bill Frey; daughter, Victoria Frey; stepson and wife, Nick and Cherie Bortnick; grandchildren, Alexsys, Sophia, Brody, and Haley Bortnick; sister, Deborah Frey; and aunt, Nancy Pasheo. His two nephews Brian Mitchell and Will Mitchell preceded him in death. Services will be held Nov. 22, 2019 at 10 am, at Southside Baptist, 415 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon, FL 33511. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Angel fund at https://www.facebook.com/donate/3067982683217524/.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019