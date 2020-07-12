1/1
Joseph FRITSCH
1942 - 2020
FRITSCH, Joseph Edward It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend; Joseph Edward Fritsch. Joseph, known as "Joe or Pop" to his family, friends passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home in Largo, FL on June 28, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Joe honorably served in the Navy and was a decorated U.S. Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, fishing and playing golf. Joe was respected and adored by everyone who knew him. Most of all, he will always be lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Beatrice Fritsch; children, Eric Fritsch and Christina Nostro; sister, Anna May Mayer along with various nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Palm Harbor (Tampa)
2560 Tampa Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
7277896911
July 8, 2020
My condolences to the family.

Bonnie D.
July 8, 2020
Doug Ziegra
July 8, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Linda N
