GAYTON, Joseph Edward 64, of Treasure Island, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Joseph and Anna Marie Gayton. Joseph is survived by his two sisters; and two brothers; nieces; nephews; and many, many friends. Funeral Mass 10 am Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Guestbook and full obit at www.brettfuneralhome.net