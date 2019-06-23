TRAYCHEFF, Joseph George
was born December 23, 1926 in Duquesne, PA to Eva and Nicholas. During the Great Depression the family, including siblings Mildred, Helen, and Michael held together with love. Joe played the mandolin and guitar with The Ramblers of Duquesne, joined the US Army, served in Panama and stateside. After WWII, Joe studied at Carnegie Tech, worked as a commercial artist in New York City designing the NFL Lombardi trophy, Goldwater elephant eyeglasses pin, Kennedy PT-109 mementos, poster for the 007 film "For Your Eyes Only," and advertising for a variety of print media. He volunteered as a uniformed auxiliary policeman for NYPD. Joe was a well-read, accomplished watercolorist who called his beloved wife, Ginny, "my soul mate." He died June 19, 2019. Family and friends are invited to remember this gentle, creative, compassionate, and dearly loved man at his home on Tuesday, June 25, between noon and 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019