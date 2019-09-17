GRASSO, Joseph A. born March 6, 1921 in Newark, NJ, World War II Veteran, passed away on September 11, 2019 in Punta Gorda, FL. He was married to the love of his life, Marie V. Grasso for 66 years. They met each other at Paige Field in Fort Myers, FL, during which time as Sargent, he was charged with maintaining the aircraft as a member of the Army Air Corp and she was working for the Red Cross. They spent most of their married life in Northern New Jersey and moved to New Port Richey, FL where they enjoyed the company of many friends for almost 30 years. He is predeceased by his wife, Marie, his parents, his brother and his three sisters. He leaves behind five children, 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all, including many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends in New Port Richey and Punta Gorda. Celebration of Life will be held on September 20, beginning with Visitation at Prevatt Funeral Home in Hudson, FL at 9 am, followed by a Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 11 am. Interment will be at the National Cemetery at 2 am, in Bushnell, FL where he will receive Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to . Dad's was .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 17, 2019