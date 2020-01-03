HAJAISTRON, Joseph Manuel Sr. born in New York, NY on October 24, 1936, passed peacefully into the arms of his life-long love, Shirley Hajaistron on December 30, 2019 and was also greeted by his mother, Esperanza (Hope) and the Lord. He is survived by his sons, Joey (Tina), Michael (wife Kim), and Alex of Tampa. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, JoJo, Mikey, Hunter, and Natasha; his brother, Al Varon (wife, Barbara) and Goddaughters, Kristine Mazzie Dunn and Yanna More Galante. "Big Joe" will be missed by a countless number of family and friends and be remembered as a fun and loving husband, father, brother, Tio and friend. Services will be held at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33614 on Saturday, January 4 at 5 pm. The family will receive family and friends starting at 4 pm. Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020