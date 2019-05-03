|
ALFONSO, Joseph Henry Jr.
"Chuchi" 72, a native of Tampa, FL passed peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was a caring and energetic father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family, reading and traveling. Joe was a lifelong learner, graduate of Jefferson High School, University of South Florida and Florida State University. Many remember "Mr. Alfonso" fondly from his 35-year tenure with Hillsborough County Public Schools. He was a selfless man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Alfonso; and his parents, Joseph and Olga Alfonso. He is survived by his sons, Bryan (Beth), David (Chelsie); daughter, Andrea Alfonso; grandchildren, Madeleine, Sterling, BeauPatrick, Sophiejoon, Michael and Henry; and many other beloved family members and friends. The family will receive visitors at 1 pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 with a Memorial Service immediately following.
Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home,
2853 Sunset Point Road,
Clearwater, FL 33759
